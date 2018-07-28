Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,870,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,884,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 118,293 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 235,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,407,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $60.94 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $191,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,199 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $72,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,755 shares of company stock worth $1,928,844 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.