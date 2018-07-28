Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $112.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.60 and a 52-week high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock worth $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.