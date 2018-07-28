Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, July 30th.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ACHV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 83,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,217. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

