ACG Wealth Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after acquiring an additional 411,904 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,461.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,266.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 625,943 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 291,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 510,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 185,495 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF opened at $51.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th.

