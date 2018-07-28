Access National Co. (ANCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Access National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Access National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Access National traded down $0.76, hitting $27.78, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 66,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.88. Access National has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. Access National had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 7.79%. sell-side analysts predict that Access National will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,251.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,807 shares of company stock valued at $132,552. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Access National by 62.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,595 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Access National in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Access National by 52.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 228,084 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Access National by 9.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Access National in the first quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

