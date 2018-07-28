Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $130,823.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,066.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock worth $8,296,018 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.11.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $162.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $127.26 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

