Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $21.88 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 788,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,884,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of PagSeguro Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,781,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,158,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,442,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,856,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,116,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital opened at $28.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

