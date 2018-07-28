Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Insider Sells $12,657.80 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) insider Francis J. Murphy sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $12,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

On Monday, July 2nd, Francis J. Murphy sold 281 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $9,674.83.

On Monday, June 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 68 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $2,357.56.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.23 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.95%. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIA. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.