Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Raised by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,125 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 240,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories opened at $65.26 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other news, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,591.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $125,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,270 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

