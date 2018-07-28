Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

ABAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abaxis from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

Abaxis traded down $0.18, reaching $83.05, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 98,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,503. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.30. Abaxis has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. Abaxis had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Abaxis will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Achim Henkel sold 6,000 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Aron sold 1,533 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $127,407.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,623.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,968. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Abaxis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

