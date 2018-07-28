Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $634,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,647.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,811.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,673,785. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Aaron’s opened at $43.47 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

