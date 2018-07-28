9,893 Shares in LCI Industries (LCII) Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LCI Industries news, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $893,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Henkels purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.55 per share, with a total value of $177,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $279,463.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of LCI Industries opened at $87.35 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

