8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,869,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 2,952.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,232 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,836,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in 8X8 by 40.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,315,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 664,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGHT stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.02 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $140,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

