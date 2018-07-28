$825.89 Million in Sales Expected for TRI Pointe Group Inc (TPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will post sales of $825.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $721.90 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $717.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.61 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.55%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, VP Glenn J. Keeler sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $188,723.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Grubbs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $1,762,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,621.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,679. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 62,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,764 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,306,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,666. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

