$74.19 Million in Sales Expected for Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce $74.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Education Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.20 million. Education Realty Trust posted sales of $74.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Education Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $332.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.84 million to $344.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $349.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $322.15 million to $381.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Education Realty Trust.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Education Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 282.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 105,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of Education Realty Trust opened at $41.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Education Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

