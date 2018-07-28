$666.10 Million in Sales Expected for California Resources Corp (CRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to report sales of $666.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $681.00 million. California Resources posted sales of $516.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on shares of California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $41.00 price objective on shares of California Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in California Resources by 7,327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 4,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in California Resources by 1,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56. California Resources has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

