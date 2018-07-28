$62.44 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $62.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.20 million and the lowest is $61.60 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $66.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $267.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.37 million to $276.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $279.83 million to $356.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Monday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 46.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Investment opened at $5.95 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

