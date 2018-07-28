$49.58 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (CHCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will announce sales of $49.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.01 million. City posted sales of $46.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full year sales of $198.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.50 million to $200.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $224.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $219.61 million to $229.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. City had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.59 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHCO. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. DA Davidson set a $77.00 price objective on City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 4,000 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 967 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $71,693.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 371 shares of company stock worth $27,574 and sold 16,073 shares worth $1,160,402. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in City by 79.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at $233,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in City by 103.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. City has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

