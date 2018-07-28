$47.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVR, Inc. (NVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $47.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NVR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $45.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $49.72. NVR reported earnings of $38.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVR will report full-year earnings of $189.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $187.64 to $190.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $203.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $200.79 to $205.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NVR.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. NVR’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $35.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and issued a $3,100.00 target price (down previously from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,422.00.

NVR traded down $38.24, reaching $2,807.07, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 23,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,376. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,584.29 and a 12-month high of $3,700.00.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross bought 70 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,995.20 per share, with a total value of $209,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,264,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,102.97, for a total transaction of $2,618,906.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,395.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $79,704,131. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

