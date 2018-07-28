4,669 Shares in Sony Corp (SNE) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 61,642.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,979 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $35,057,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 552.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sony by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after purchasing an additional 227,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $8,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Sony had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1,951 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,993.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $21.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.29 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

