$465.05 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will post $465.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $459.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 46.38%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.13.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

