42,335 Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $73.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,084,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.