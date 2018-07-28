41,202 Shares in NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,465,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,262,508,000 after buying an additional 182,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,516,000 after buying an additional 1,254,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 488.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,239,000 after buying an additional 2,936,713 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 6,367.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,730,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,115,000 after buying an additional 101,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,525 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $206,898.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,267.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $474,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,889.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,453 shares of company stock worth $18,200,815. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NetApp from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Argus raised their target price on NetApp to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

NetApp opened at $79.45 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

