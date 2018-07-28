411,652 Shares in Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 411,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,878,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. Sidoti cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Movado Group opened at $48.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Movado Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of -0.17.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Richard Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,347 in the last three months. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

