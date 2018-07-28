$391.76 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will announce sales of $391.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $392.80 million. Energizer posted sales of $372.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 292.85%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energizer to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Energizer traded down $1.17, reaching $63.89, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 834,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,570. Energizer has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares in the company, valued at $139,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 18.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

