3,663 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3,600.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,103,000 after acquiring an additional 803,515 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 363,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 83,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 327,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

