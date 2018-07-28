3,219 Shares in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,815,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,043 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,376,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 807,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 768,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 177,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.