$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources Inc (EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to announce sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $16.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $16.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.73.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $130.49.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at $133,857,631.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 10,489 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,324,865.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,338 shares in the company, valued at $25,936,242.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,203 shares of company stock worth $15,261,714 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

