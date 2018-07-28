25,008 Shares in Celgene Co. (CELG) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Celgene by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 98,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Celgene by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celgene by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celgene by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG opened at $86.43 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

In other Celgene news, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,472,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.