235,972 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL) Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 235,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 1.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,814,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,543,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

