23,012 Shares in Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.74 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens cut Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $11,494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $5,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock worth $36,991,100. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

