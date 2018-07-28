2,000 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTN opened at $277.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.68 and a 12-month high of $291.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.64%.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $2,443,946.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,552.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total transaction of $12,321,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,964 shares in the company, valued at $151,833,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.56.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

