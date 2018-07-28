18,146 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Acquired by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 8,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $1,133,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $7,285,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TIF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

Tiffany & Co. opened at $136.68 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

