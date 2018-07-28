17,012 Shares in Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.09% of Cooper Standard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Standard by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cooper Standard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Standard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Standard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,581 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cooper Standard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Standard news, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $1,105,364.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,718,308.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $83,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,124 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPS opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Cooper Standard Holdings Inc has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $142.08.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $967.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.77 million. Cooper Standard had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 4.08%. Cooper Standard’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Standard Holdings Inc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Standard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPS shares. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Standard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

