15,000 Shares in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 42.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games opened at $47.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.54. Scientific Games Corp has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Gavin Isaacs sold 140,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $7,172,720.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,056.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Winterscheidt sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $250,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,208 shares of company stock valued at $14,789,882 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

