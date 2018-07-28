$1.13 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.19. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. 902,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,824. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $2,027,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,272.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 33,006 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $1,629,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 38.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

