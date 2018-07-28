$0.68 EPS Expected for PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PriceSmart’s earnings. PriceSmart posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PriceSmart will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PriceSmart.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $782.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank set a $86.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

PriceSmart opened at $80.10 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $25,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,465.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $5,031,034. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,037,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,347,000 after acquiring an additional 149,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,243,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,169 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PriceSmart (PSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.