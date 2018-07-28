-$0.62 EPS Expected for Uniqure NV (QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.53). Uniqure posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 131.55% and a negative net margin of 586.38%.

QURE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, insider Steven Zelenkofske sold 23,929 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $888,723.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 3,972.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniqure traded down $1.33, hitting $30.63, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 358,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,873. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.21.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

