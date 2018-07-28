$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.63. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 328,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,047. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,439 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,189,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 70,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1,074.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 322,306 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

