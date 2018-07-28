$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.54 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

TRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 607.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610,851 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.2% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 136,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 420.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 45.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 53,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 96,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.85%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

