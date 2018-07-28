$0.34 EPS Expected for National Storage (NSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that National Storage (NYSE:NSA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. National Storage reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. National Storage had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. National Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on National Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Storage by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 99,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in National Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. 395,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,283. National Storage has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. National Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

