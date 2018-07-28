$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella Inc (AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

AMBA stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Ambarella news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $134,007.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $134,728.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $897,714. Company insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

