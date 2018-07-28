-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma Inc (OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Ooma posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

OOMA stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. 51,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,211. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $312.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $163,731.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,543 shares of company stock valued at $719,972. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 29.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ooma by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

