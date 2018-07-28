$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 12,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $169,785.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Ross sold 81,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $883,949.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,086. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics remained flat at $$13.81 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 427,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,020. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

