Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Increased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 55.4% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Zoetis by 98.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 343,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis opened at $85.54 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.50 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,894 shares of company stock valued at $578,005. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

