Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 55.4% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 98.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 343,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis opened at $85.54 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,894 shares of company stock worth $578,005 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

