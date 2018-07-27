Zions Bancorp (ZION) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Zions Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Zions Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of Zions Bancorp traded down $0.01, hitting $51.68, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,867. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 9,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $554,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $56,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $2,174,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

