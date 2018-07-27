ZenGold (ZENGOLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,959.00

ZenGold (CURRENCY:ZENGOLD) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. ZenGold has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4,959.00 worth of ZenGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZenGold token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC and Bit-Z. In the last week, ZenGold has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZenGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00407121 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00168145 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About ZenGold

ZenGold’s official Twitter account is @ZenGold1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZenGold is www.zengold.org . The Reddit community for ZenGold is /r/zengold

Buying and Selling ZenGold

ZenGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZenGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZenGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZenGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZenGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.