Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 190.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,589,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,977,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in International Paper by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,585,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,888,000 after buying an additional 321,576 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 395,334 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,228,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,702,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,196,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,908,000 after buying an additional 32,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper opened at $52.04 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $66.94 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. MED cut their price target on International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.69 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

