Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,124 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $15.69 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 27,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $484,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,186.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,498.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,250,070 shares of company stock valued at $116,483,035. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.